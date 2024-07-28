LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,913. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

