LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 1,878,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,227. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

