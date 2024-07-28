LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.55.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $59.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,110.45. The company had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,264. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,112.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,736.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,625.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

