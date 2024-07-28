LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $230.21. The company had a trading volume of 159,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,684. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

