LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 342,085 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,397 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,841. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

