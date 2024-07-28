LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after buying an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after buying an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

