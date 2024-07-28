LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,854 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,563,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,189,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
