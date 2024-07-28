LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,175 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 1,290,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

