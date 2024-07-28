LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,425 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,884,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

