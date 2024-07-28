LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,483 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

