LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,814 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 226,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,110. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

