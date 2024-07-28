LRI Investments LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.71. 1,232,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,565. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

