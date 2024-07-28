LRI Investments LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

