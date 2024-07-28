LRI Investments LLC Takes $325,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 7,297,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

