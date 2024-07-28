LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVLV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. 258,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,120. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.