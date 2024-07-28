LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

