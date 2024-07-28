Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,246. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.32. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

