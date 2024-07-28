LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

