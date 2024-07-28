M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $4,281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 137.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $7.14 on Friday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 372,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.12.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

