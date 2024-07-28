Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

