Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $3,156,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,758. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

