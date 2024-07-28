Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,916 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,121. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

