Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 448,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

