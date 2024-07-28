Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 751.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 2,272,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

