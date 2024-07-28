Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. 2,186,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

