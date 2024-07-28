Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

