Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

