Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.53. 386,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.