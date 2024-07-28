Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 14,062 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. 1,185,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,097. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

