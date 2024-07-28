Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,848,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,031. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

