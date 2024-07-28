Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $31.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $821.78. 627,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,650. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

