MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

