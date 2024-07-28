Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,372. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.