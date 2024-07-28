Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 7,639 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,975. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

