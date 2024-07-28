Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTEX remained flat at $7.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

