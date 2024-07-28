Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Increased by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

