Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Marine Products Trading Up 2.0 %

Marine Products stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. 34,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $369.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.81.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

