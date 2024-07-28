Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $217.97. 1,616,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,881. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

