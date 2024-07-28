Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Shares of MRETF stock remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.
Martinrea International Company Profile
