Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $87.00 at TD Cowen

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

