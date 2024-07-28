McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 4.0 %

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 375,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

