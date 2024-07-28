Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,317 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,757,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

