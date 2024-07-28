Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 40.47% 27.42% 21.39% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $5.29 billion 0.08 $292.99 million $3.33 1.39 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 202.75 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yiren Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility & Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yiren Digital and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Mercurity Fintech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.