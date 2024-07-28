Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head to Head Comparison

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.17 $6.14 million $0.81 21.91 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.43 $8.41 million $0.18 44.33

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.22% 1.08% GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meritage Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 73.35%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.