Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $573,102.13

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Metahero has a market cap of $22.09 million and $573,102.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

