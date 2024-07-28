MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $283.62 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $49.88 or 0.00071729 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $283.62 million and $8.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,524.87 or 0.99982528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.97897343 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $10,973,740.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

