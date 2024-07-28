MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. Research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

