Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 7.6 %

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,250. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

