Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.57 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Mina has a total market cap of $579.92 million and $15.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,176,563,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,615,037 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,176,467,969.8400393 with 1,137,436,986.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5081815 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $15,812,136.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

