Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $675.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

